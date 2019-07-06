Focusing on the positive! Another baby is on the way for Teen Mom OG‘s Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Standifer.

“Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January,” Mackenzie wrote on Instagram on Friday, July 5, along with a photo of a sonogram. The couple, who married in 2017, share 8-month-old son Jagger. Edwards, 31, also shares son Bentley, 10, with ex Maci Bookout. Additionally, Standifer shares 4-year-old son Hudson, with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.

It’s been a tough year for the couple; Edwards was arrested for heroin possession in January and spent three months in jail in Tennessee. He returned home in April.

This was not Edwards’ first arrest. The troubled reality star was arrested in March 2017, then spent time in rehab. The following year, he was arrested again after violating probation and went to rehab a second time. Bookout, 27, was granted a two-year restraining order against her ex in May 2018.

However, the terms only apply to her and husband Taylor McKinney, as well as their children Jayde, 4, and Maverick, 3. Bentley still sees his dad, as well as his grandparents.

Standifer and Edwards previously left the MTV reality show but have recently rejoined. During the Monday, July 1, episode, Edwards returned home from jail and had a difficult time leaving the house, as he mourned a friend who was killed in jail.

However, Standifer was understanding of him being a little off. “He won’t leave the house. It’s just classic anxiety,” she revealed. “It’s sad to watch somebody go through all of this.”

Meanwhile, Bookout was disappointed that Bentley’s grandparents didn’t explain to him the full situation when he went over to see his dad.

“Ryan is a grown ass man. Ryan and his family think that he can go to rehab and then do his jail time and come home, and everything should be perfectly fine,” she told her husband. “They seem to forget that Ryan hasn’t been there for [Bentley’s] entire life.”

