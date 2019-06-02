Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards looked happy in new photos with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, a little over a month after leaving jail.

“In case anyone is wondering how this trip is going,” Standifer, 22, captioned two selfies with her husband of two years that showed them relaxing on recliners. “Safe to say Ryan is NOT an insta photog husband,” she concluded along with a laughing crying emoji.

The photos are the first Standifer has shared of Edwards since April, when her newly released husband spent Easter with her, their son Jagger, 7 months, his son Bentley, 10, whose mom is Edwards’ ex Maci Bookout, and Standifer’s 4-year-old son, Hudson, from a previous marriage.

As previously reported, Edwards, 31, was arrested for heroin possession and theft in January and spent three months in jail in Tennessee.

The troubled reality TV star was previously arrested in March 2017 for heroin possession, which was followed by a stint in rehab. He was arrested again in 2018 for violating his probation and returned to rehab.

Bookout, 27, who was granted a two-year restraining order against Edwards in May 2018, told Us Weekly earlier this week that she hasn’t spoken to her ex.

“I haven’t seen him or anything. [He] hasn’t had the chance to impact [me] or have an impact yet,” she told Us at the end of May.

She added that their son, Bentley, is aware of everything that is happening with his dad.

“I think just from the standpoint of him being able to process, comprehend and understand, and get through it in a healthy manner, I think he needs to know what’s going on,” the Teen Mom OG star told Us. “So that I can also, as his parent, reinforce that he does have love around him and support around him. And that that’s life; things happen but it’s going to be OK.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!