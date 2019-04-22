Making memories! Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards celebrated Easter with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, and their blended family on Sunday, April 21, nearly one week after he was released from jail.

Standifer, 22, shared a sweet picture holding the couple’s 6-month-old son, Jagger, while her husband, 31, stood next to her with his son Bentley, 10, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout, and Standifer’s 4-year-old son, Hudson, from a previous marriage. She simply captioned the Instagram snap with an emoji of a chick hatching from an egg.

Edwards was arrested on January 23 and spent three months behind bars at the Hamilton County Jail in Tennessee before he was able to walk free on Monday, April 15. Us Weekly confirmed in January that he was booked for heroin possession and theft.

The reality star was taken into custody for theft of services under $1,000 stemming from a December incident in which he allegedly walked out of a sports bar without paying his $36 bill. The heroin charge, meanwhile, stemmed from an outstanding warrant.

Edwards was previously arrested in March 2017 for heroin possession, which led him to enter rehab for addiction. The following year, he was arrested for the second time in four months after he violated his probation, and once again returned to treatment.

Ahead of Edwards’ 2019 arrest, Standifer opened up about sticking by her husband while he deals with his struggle with addiction.

“Do you burn your house down when it’s dirty? No. Do you set your car on fire when it needs a new part? No,” she wrote in response to a fan who asked about why she remains committed to their relationship. “Just because someone has a problem doesn’t give you an excuse to give up … God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids. It’s hard to be vulnerable and it means so much to have them in my corner. Don’t give up on love. It’s real. It breaks walls that have been built out of stone. Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken. As much as I have been there for him, he’s been there for me 10x over.”

Standifer and Edwards — who wed in May 2017 — welcomed their son in October 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!