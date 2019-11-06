



Back-to-back babies! Richard Gere’s wife, Alejandra Silva, is pregnant nine months after giving birth to their first child together, Us Weekly confirms.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in April 2018, welcomed their son, Alexander, in February. The actor, 70, is also the father of son Homer, 19, who he shares with his ex-wife Carey Lowell, while Silva, 36, shares 6-year-old son Albert with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland.

News broke of the publicist’s first pregnancy with Gere in August 2018, and she confirmed that she was expecting the following month with a baby bump photo on Instagram. “A very special moment just a few minutes ago … Getting blessings for our precious to come,” she captioned a picture of her husband and the Dalai Lama placing their hands on her budding belly in the Netherlands. “We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama.”

The Pretty Woman star gushed about his “quiet and happy life” with Silva after their nuptials, telling HOLA! that he had “always sought” a relationship like theirs.

As for the La Coruña, Spain, native, she told the magazine at the time: “I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”

Gere was previously married to Lowell, 58, from 2002 to 2016 and Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995. The supermodel, 53, blamed their 17-year age difference for their split.

“I just think your twenties, for women, is such a time when you’re starting to come into your own and feel your own power and connect to your inner strength, and it’s hard to do that — it’s hard to change — in a relationship, because what one person might have signed up for, all of a sudden, you’re not that anymore,” Crawford admitted during a March 2013 episode of Oprah’s Master Class. ”I think I was more willing at 22 to be, like, ‘Okay, I’ll follow,’ but then you start going, ‘Well, I don’t want to just follow — I want to lead sometimes and I want to walk side by side sometimes.'”