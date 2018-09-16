Age is just a number — just ask Richard Gere! The 69-year-old and his wife, Alejandra Silva, confirmed that they are expecting their first child together.

The publicist, 35, announced the big news on Instagram on Sunday, September, 16. “A very special moment just a few minutes ago … Getting blessings for our precious to come,” she captioned a photo of her with the Dalai Lama and Gere in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The actor, who is a Buddhist, and the spiritual leader are both bowing and placing their hands on her baby bump.

“We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama,” she joked.

The couple have been sparking baby speculation since August, when Spanish outlet ABC reported that Silva was pregnant.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Pretty Woman actor and his wife had secretly wed on April 23 after more than three years of dating.

“I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought,” he told HOLA! magazine at the time.

Silva also spoke to the magazine about their romance. “I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life,” she said. “It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”

Gere and Silva were spotted vacationing on the beaches of Taormina, Sicily, during the Taormina Film Festival in June 2015.

The Golden Globe winner shares son Homer, 18, with ex-wife Carey Lowell, to whom he was wed from 2002 to 2016. He was also previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995. Silva, meanwhile, shares son Albert with ex-husband Govind Friedland.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!