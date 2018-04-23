Richard Gere is off the market! The 68-year-old Pretty Women actor has married his girlfriend of more than three years, Alejandra Silva, Us Weekly can confirm.

Hello! Magazine reported on Monday, April 23, that the couple tied the knot earlier this month in a secret civil ceremony. The newlyweds are set to have a celebration at their New York home with family and friends on Sunday, May 6.

“I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought,” Gere told the magazine of his relationship with the 35-year-old Spanish businesswoman. Silva had previously opened up to Hola! Magazine about her life with the actor.

“I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life,” she told the mag. “It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.” She also revealed that the two were planning to start a family together soon.

Though they have kept their relationship mostly private, Silva and Gere were spotted getting cozy on an Italian beach in Taormina, Sicily, in June 2015 while in Italy for the 61st Annual Taormina Film Festival.

Prior to his relationship with Silva, the Arbitrage star was most recently linked to Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi with whom he split the same year he began dating Silva. He was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2013. Gere and Lowell share one son, Homer.

Silva has was married to Govind Friedland from 2012 to 2015 and share one child, a son, Albert Friedland.

