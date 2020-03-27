Bringing Up Bates just gained another mini cast member! Tori Bates and her husband, Bobby Smith, welcomed their second child, a son, on Wednesday, March 25, Us Weekly confirms.

Kolter Gray Smith was born at 4:17 p.m. ET in Tennessee, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Us broke the news in October 2019 that the reality stars were expecting baby No. 2. “Our little Kade is almost a year old already, and these months have flown by so quickly,” the couple told Us exclusively at the time. “It has been so much fun having him in our lives and we are absolutely thrilled to announce that God has blessed us with another baby boy coming April 2020.”

The UPtv personalities went on to share the little one’s name, telling Us, “We are eagerly anticipating the day that we get to welcome to our family little Kolter Grey!”

Bates, 24, gave birth to their son, Robert Ellison, in November 2018 and called him Kade. The toddler rocked a “Big Brother” hat in the family’s October announcement pictures.

Six months prior to the little one’s birth, Us broke the news that the pair were starting a family. “We’re having a baby!” they told Us in May 2018. “We are thrilled that God has blessed us with this amazing privilege, and we cannot wait to meet our precious little gift from Him. We’re on the edge of our seats to see whether it’s a boy or a girl!”

Bates and Smith were “so excited” to celebrate their son’s 1st birthday in November 2019. “ONE. YEAR. OLD. One year ago today we became parents and fell in love all at once when little Kade came into our world,” the Tennessee natives captioned a video of their son with colorful cake frosting all over his face and hands. “Since then, our love has only grown for this sweet boy, whose energetic personality has completed taken over our hearts. We are so thankful for you, little man.”

Kade and Kolter’s parents wed in December 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee.