It’s a … surprise! Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter have secretly welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy.

The retired MLB athlete, 48, took to Instagram on Monday, May 8, to announce the happy news. “Welcome to the world lil man!!! @hannahbjeter,” he captioned a post, which simply featured white text on a black background.

The pair named their son Kaius Green, and he arrived on Friday, May 5. Hannah, 33, reposted her husband’s announcement via her Instagram Story but did not provide any additional details.

Derek and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model have been married since 2016. Along with their newborn son, the couple share daughters Bella, 5, Story, 4, and River, 17 months. Hannah kept her pregnancy under wraps before giving birth to baby No. 3 in December 2021.

“I know it’s necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it’s part of a contract. But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me, that will never be the case,” she explained to The Editorialist two years prior of why the twosome keep their little ones out of the spotlight. “Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it. But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that’s my relationship, that’s my kids.”

When the former shortstop was honored with his National Baseball Hall of Fame induction at Yankees Stadium in New York City last year, he was joined by his wife and daughters in a rare public outing.

“When the crowd was chanting my name, I was trying to explain to my two oldest [daughters] … what was going on because I thought they may be a little scared or intimidated by the noise,” he said during the September 2022 ceremony, before turning to Bella and Story to add, “I told you this place was special.”

Before expanding his family even further, the five-time World Series champ gushed over being a “supportive” girl dad. “It sounds like a cliché, but you can accomplish anything if you have the right people around you,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “I want my girls to find whatever that is that they’re passionate about, and I’ll be there to support them.”

The New Jersey native hopes his kids learn the important “life lessons” he gained from playing a team sport, but he isn’t pushing them to follow in his athletic footsteps. Derek told Us that he and Hannah are constantly “on [their] toes” trying to keep up with their girls.

“You have to be very patient because — especially at [their] ages — they don’t necessarily understand everything and they ask a lot of questions,” he noted.