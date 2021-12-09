Derek Jeter’s darling daughters! The former professional baseball player and his wife, Hannah Jeter, love every moment of being the parents of three girls.

The athlete began dating the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in 2012, proposing to Hannah three years later. The New Jersey native confirmed their engagement by using the word “fiancée” in a November 2015 Player’s Tribune post.

“I had no idea what I was in for as a new dog owner. He was a Christmas gift last year from my fiancée, whose family had Mastiffs growing up,” Derek wrote of his canine at the time. “I’ve never owned a pet in my life.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the pair’s nuptials that “their relationship works because they are both supportive and sweet to each other,” adding, “They almost never fight. Derek is totally in love with her. He thinks she’s beautiful, sweet and sexy! Derek’s friends are jealous that his fiancée is so beautiful.”

Hannah has been intentional about keeping their relationship private, which the Virgin Islands native explained to Maxim in March 2015. “I feel like I have to share every other part of my life,” she said at the time. “It’s that one part that’s a bit of a mystery to people, but that’s the way we want it. The only way to protect it is not to talk about it.”

The duo tied the knot in July 2016 in California. “After the ceremony, they walked around holding hands and looking ecstatic,” an insider told Us following the event.

When the couple began expanding their family the following year, the retired MLB player broke the news via Player’s Tribune. Bella arrived in August 2017, followed by Story in January 2019. River was born in December 2021 after Hannah kept her pregnancy under wraps.

The model told The Editorialist in November 2019 why she prefers “going into hiding” while expecting, saying that maintaining a social media presence has never “felt natural” to her.

“I know it’s necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it’s part of a contract. But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me, that will never be the case,” the former Project Runway: Junior host told the magazine at the time. “Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it. But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that’s my relationship, that’s my kids.”

Keep scrolling to see Derek’s quotes over the years about raising Bella, Story and River.