Another little Bronx Bomber! Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have welcomed their second child.

“Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter,” Derek’s website, The Player’s Tribune, tweeted on Thursday, January 31. “Welcome to the family, #2.”

The notoriously private couple, who never publicly confirmed the news of Hannah’s second pregnancy, are also the parents of 17-month-old daughter Bella.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 28, debuted her baby bump during a dinner date with the former New York Yankees shortstop, 44, in New York City in September 2018. The night before, Derek teased that the pair had another baby on the way when asked whether they wanted to further expand their family. “Yeah, there’s a few more. … Yeah, definitely. You’re slick! I see that,” he told Extra with a laugh.

Derek and Hannah (née Davis) started dating in 2012 and became engaged in 2015. They tied the knot in 2016 during a romantic ceremony on a golf course at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California.

“Their relationship works because they are both supportive and sweet to each other. They almost never fight,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “Derek is totally in love with her. He thinks she’s beautiful, sweet and sexy!”

Hannah announced her first pregnancy in a February 2017 blog post on The Players’ Tribune. She wrote at the time that she hoped to raise their children “as ‘normal’ as possible.”

“They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation,” the Project Runway: Junior cohost wrote. “They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.”

After the Miami Marlins CEO and Hannah welcomed Bella in August 2017, a source told Us exclusively, “They’re really enjoying spending time with Bella and raising her out of the spotlight. This has all been very exciting for them. They’re the perfect fit. … [Derek] is already a pro with Bella and has been so hands-on with her since the day she was born. It’s really sweet.”

