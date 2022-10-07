Family man! Derek Jeter has embraced his role as a father after welcoming three daughters with wife Hannah Jeter (née Davis).

The former New York Yankees player found love with Hannah in 2012, two years before he hung up his baseball cleats and retired. The couple tied in the knot in July 2016 and one year later, in August 2017, they welcomed their first child, daughter Bella.

“By far the most gratifying thing I’ve ever been a part of,” Derek said during a CBS This Morning appearance in February 2018. “Regardless of how your day went at work, when you get home and you see a smile on your daughter’s face, it makes it all worthwhile.”

The New Jersey native and the Victoria’s Secret model expanded their family in January 2019 with the addition of daughter Story.

“You always hear people say, ‘Wait until you have your own kids,’ but it really is true. I couldn’t be happier,” Derek exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019 after becoming a dad to two girls. “I’ve been blessed to have two beautiful daughters and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow each and every day.”

The pair rounded out their girl squad in December 2021 when River was born.

Over the years, Derek and Hannah have kept their daughters out of the spotlight as much as possible. However, when the Rockefeller Capital Management board member joined Instagram and Twitter in May 2022, he started to slowly give fans a peek inside their life as a family of five.

In fact, the Arena Club cofounder gave his kids a shout-out via his Twitter profile, which reads, “Sleep-deprived father to three amazing girls. HOF Class of 2020.”

When Derek was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame at Yankee Stadium in New York City his girls were all by his side to mark the occasion. (Derek was initially inducted into the Hall of Fame in January 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was postponed two years.)

“Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family,” the retired shortstop wrote via Instagram in September 2022 after the event. “The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream.”

Scroll down to see some of Derek and Hannah’s sweetest moments with their girls: