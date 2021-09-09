A family affair! Derek Jeter’s family members sweetly helped him celebrate his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, September 8.

The retired athlete’s wife, Hannah Jeter, and their daughters — Bella, 3, and Story, 19 months — were all smiles at the New York ceremony. The little ones matched in blue dresses and matching face masks, while their mom, 31, rocked a black dress and high ponytail.

The New Jersey native, 47, was elected into the Hall of Fame last year, but the ceremony was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The January 2020 decision to include the former New York Yankees shortstop was nearly unanimous, with the exception of one single vote from the 397 ballots. This was the second-highest percentage in MLB history behind Mariano Rivera.

“From the outset, he played the game the right way, and his confidence was contagious. So often it felt that he would not be denied, and that belief rubbed off on his teammates, leading to so many victories over so many years,” Yankees’ senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman said in a statement at the time. “He provided countless memories for our fans, and it’s clear how much he will always mean to them. Thanks to Derek, we reached the pinnacle of the baseball world five times, and he will forever be a defining player of his generation. Congratulations on an honor well-earned.”

In his Wednesday speech, Derek joked, “Thank you to the baseball writers — all but one of you who voted for me.”

The Olympian played for 20 years, retiring in 2014. His uniform number, 2, was officially retired by the team in May 2017.

Derek began dating Hannah in 2012, and he proposed to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model five years later. The couple wed in July 2016 in California. Bella and Story arrived in August 2017 and January 2019, respectively.

The family of four moved to Florida in 2017, which was “definitely different” for them than living in New York.

“It’s nice because we’re now in our own home, and it makes it easy to move around, play in the yard, enjoy the outdoors, etc.,” Derek told Haute Living in April 2019. “My wife loves living in Miami. … My oldest daughter is heading into school somewhat soon, so we’ve begun the process of looking at schools. We’re enjoying life and raising our family here.”

The businessman gushed to CBS This Morning in February 2018 about how “gratifying” fatherhood has been so far, saying, “Regardless of how your day went at work, when you get home and you see a smile on your daughter’s face, it makes it all worthwhile.”

