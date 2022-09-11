Derek Jeter, Wife Hannah Bring 3 Daughters to His Hall of Fame Induction

Family time on the diamond! Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter (née Davis) tend to keep a low profile as they raise their three daughters, but they decided to make the former athlete’s National Baseball Hall of Fame induction a family affair.

The retired shortstop, 48, celebrated his illustrious Major League Baseball career on Friday, September 9, at Yankee Stadium during the rescheduled Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Hannah, 32, rocked a black jumpsuit as she celebrated her man and stood side-by-side with their three daughters.

Derek and the model are proud parents to three daughters: Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 3, and River Rose, 9 months. On Friday, the three little girls — all in matching ivory dresses — were photographed at their dad’s former stadium, cheering on his achievement.

“I was born in New Jersey. I grew up in Kalamazoo. I live now down in Miami,” the former Yankee told attendees in his speech, per ESPN. “But right here in front of you, with you, is where I really feel like I’m at home.”

He continued: “When the crowd was chanting my name, I was trying to explain to my two oldest, obviously not the 9-month old, but I was trying to explain to them what was going on because I thought they may be a little scared or intimidated by the noise. … I told you this place was special.”

While Derek gushed about his MLB tenure in his speech, Bella and Story struggled to stay in their seats — which meant they wouldn’t get a post-appearance ice cream treat. “They lost a deal,” he joked on Friday after his eldest girls jumped around on the stage.

Derek was initially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in January 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the official ceremony had been postponed. The New Jersey native had spent the bulk of his professional athletic career playing for the New York Yankees until his 2014 retirement. Two years later, he wed the Project Runway Junior host before eventually expanding their brood and becoming a proud girl dad.

“[It’s] awesome,” the businessman exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019 about fatherhood. “You always hear people say, ‘Wait until you have your own kids,’ but it really is true. I couldn’t be happier. I’ve been blessed to have two beautiful daughters and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow each and every day.”

