The greatest #GirlDad! Derek Jeter works hard to make sure his and Hannah Jeter‘s daughters feel strong and supported at home.

The retired MLB athlete, 48, and Hannah, 32, have been married since 2016 and share three children: Bella, 5, Story, 4, and River, 15 months. While discussing the couple’s partnership with Jeep Grand Wagoneer for their “Eyes Wide Open” campaign, Derek exclusively spills his best parenting secrets.

“You want to be supportive,” he reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “It sounds like a cliché, but you can accomplish anything if you have the right people around you.”

The former New York Yankees shortstop adds: “I want my girls to find whatever that is that they’re passionate about, and I’ll be there to support them.”

Derek’s love of sports, however, might not run in the family. “My oldest was about 4 when she started tennis,” he recalls. “One day, I’m taking her to lessons, and she says, ‘Dad, I don’t want to go.’ I said, ‘That’s fine, but tell me why.’ She said she already knows how to play! So we’ll find something else for her.”

While the New Jersey native wants his daughters to learn all the “life lessons” that come from playing sports, he tells Us that he’ll “never push them” if athletics aren’t what they love.

The proud parents are constantly “on [their] toes” with their girls, and Derek isn’t afraid to admit that his hands are full. “You have to be very patient because — especially at [their] ages — they don’t necessarily understand everything and they ask a lot of questions,” he says.

Despite their public relationship, Derek and Hannah try to keep their kids out of the spotlight. The model was private about her pregnancy before welcoming baby No. 3 in 2021.

“I know it’s necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it’s part of a contract. But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me, that will never be the case,” she explained to The Editorialist two years prior. “Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it. But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that’s my relationship, that’s my kids.”

The family of five made a rare appearance together in September 2022 when Derek was honored with his National Baseball Hall of Fame induction at Yankees Stadium. “When the crowd was chanting my name, I was trying to explain to my two oldest [daughters] … what was going on because I thought they may be a little scared or intimidated by the noise,” he said during the ceremony before turning to Bella and Story to add, “I told you this place was special.”

Derek and Hannah’s busy schedules as parents factored into their decision to team up with Jeep Grand Wagoneer. “There’s a lot of time spent in the car, whether it’s school drop-off, pickup or events. Jeep is just a perfect car for us, and the core values of the company align with me as a person and as a family,” he tells Us.

For more on Derek’s life as a dad — and his best parenting advice — watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly.