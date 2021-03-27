Back-to-back babies! Cassie and husband Alex Fine have welcomed their second child.

“On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow on Saturday, March 27. “Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!”

The singer, 34, shared her pregnancy news in December 2020, one year after her daughter Frankie’s birth.

“Coming soon,” the Connecticut native captioned her Instagram reveal. “Can’t wait to meet you.”

The personal trainer, 27, shared an announcement video to his own account, writing, “Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter. So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife.”

The couple celebrated Frankie’s 1st birthday that same month. “The silliest, smartest, happiest, most beautiful girl I know,” Cassie wrote via Instagram at the time. “You have been our greatest blessing and it has been such an honor watching you grow and learn every day. Thank you for the unstoppable laughter, I cannot wait to celebrate your beautiful soul every year. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mama. I love you beyond my heart’s capacity!”

Since becoming a mom, the actress has learned how to be “very proud” of her postpartum body in all its stages.

“The female body is truly an amazing thing,” the dancer captioned lingerie mirror selfies in July 2020. “I didn’t rush to lose weight after having Frankie in December, but when I was ready to, I struggled with it for some months. [I was] putting so much pressure on myself. … This is me today seven months postpartum. Feeling really good, I’m healthy and working on my strength. Love your body!”

Fine praised his wife the following month, showing comparison photos from her weight loss journey. “She worked hard, was patient and stayed consistent,” the Ohio native wrote via Instagram in August 2020. “Postpartum is very difficult with time, energy, hormone levels, etc. but super proud of how @cassie handled adversity and worked towards a goal and achieved it.”

The professional bull rider wed Cassie in August 2019 in a secret California ceremony.

“We fell and love hard and never let go,” Fine captioned a touching social media tribute on their first wedding anniversary. “I love the way we can look at each other for hours and not say anything, and love that my favorite days are just laying on the couch watching movies holding you and Frankie. Thank you for being ring master of s–t show with me, [our dog], Waffles, and Frankie. I love you to moon and back infinity.”