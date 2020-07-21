Progress report! Cassie gushed about her post-baby body seven months after her and Alex Fine’s daughter Frankie’s arrival.

“I haven’t posted anything like this in a while, but I’m very proud of myself,” the singer, 33, wrote on her Monday, July 20, Instagram Story. “The female body is truly an amazing thing. I didn’t rush to lose weight after having Frankie in December, but when I was ready to I struggled with it for some months.”

After “putting so much pressure on” herself in the beginning, Cassie approached her weight loss journey with “less stress and healthier habits.”

She concluded, “This is me today 7 months postpartum. Feeling really good, I’m healthy and working on my strength. Love your body!”

In the social media upload, the Connecticut native walked toward a mirror while wearing a yellow bra with her jeans unbuttoned.

She and Fine, 27, announced the birth of their baby girl in December 2019. “She’s just different,” Cassie captioned a black-and-white photo of the infant. “Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF.”

As for the professional bull rider, he posted a selfie with his wife and newborn via Instagram, writing, “My greatest Loves. These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth #TheFines.”

The new parents tied the knot in September 2019 in California, three months after Cassie revealed she was pregnant with their first child.

The couple exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019 that they were “so happy and thankful to be starting [their] family.”

Since her arrival, Cassie and Fine have been loving life with their little one. The celebrity trainer is “the absolute best daddy to Frankie,” the “Love a Loser” singer captioned an Instagram Father’s Day tribute last month.

“You are so caring, loving and kind and I couldn’t have even dreamed of having a partner as amazing as you. Frankie and I are so lucky to have you!!” the actress wrote in June. “Thank you for loving us and protecting us the way that you do. We love you sooooo very much and we celebrate you everyday.”