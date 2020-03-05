Baby after baby after baby! Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, are expecting their third child in three years.

“‘Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!’” the Florida Georgia Line member, 33, captioned two photos of daughter Olivia, 2, and son Luca, 6 months, looking shocked via Instagram on Thursday, March 5. “We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under3.”

The travel blogger, also 33, shared the same pictures on her Instagram account with the caption, “When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore…Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!”

The couple tied the knot in Sun Valley, Idaho, in July 2015, nine months after Tyler popped the question during a helicopter ride. They welcomed Olivia in December 2017, and Luca joined their family in August 2019.

“Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life,” the country singer gushed on Instagram after Hayley gave birth to Luca. “I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly. I didn’t think life could get any better but it just did.”

Tyler and Hayley told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2018 that when they are not busy spending quality time with their little ones, they enjoy low-key date nights to keep their romance alive.

“[It] could be anything from just being at the house to cooking dinner to being in PJs to … getting all dressed up and having a fun night out,” she said at the time.

The Grammy nominee’s bandmate, Brian Kelley, meanwhile, has also had babies on the brain with his wife, Brittney Marie Kelley, as of late. When a fan asked Brian, 34, during a September 2019 Instagram Q&A about starting a family of his own, he responded, “You never know. … It’s definitely in the cards at some point.”