It’s happening! Evan Bass poked fun at his upcoming vasectomy appointment on Thursday, July 8.

“Busy day tomorrow,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 38, captioned an Instagram Story photo of his Friday, July 9, calendar. In addition to marking “Tyler Andrew’s 39th birthday” and “therapy” at 12 p.m., Bass wrote that he had a “vasectomy appointment for real this time.”

Following the 3 p.m. procedure, the former reality star wrote, “Ask me anything Valium edition. Release OnlyFans livestream of snip for only six low payments of 59.99 plus shipping and handling. Evan out until 2026.”

The Tennessee native was already the father of three sons — Ensley, Nathan and Liam — when he joined season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. After meeting and falling in love with Carly Waddell on Bachelor in Paradise later that same year, the former ABC personalities went on to welcome their daughter, Bella, 3, and their son, Charlie, 19 months.

In December 2020, the Bachelor Nation members announced that they had called it quits. “We have made the difficult decision to separate,” they wrote in a statement at the time. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family.”

Prior to their split, Waddell, 35, told her Instagram followers about her then-husband’s plan to get a vasectomy. “Charlie will not have any more siblings,” the Bachelor alum said at the time. “Sorry, bud. (To Evan and Charlie).”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost added in a separate Instagram Story slide: “The reason Evan is getting the procedure is because we did pull out and pray twice ever, and now we have two kids.”

Waddell subsequently shared a direct message from an Instagram user whose brother found out three hours after his vasectomy that his partner was pregnant. When the former cruise ship singer wrote, “DO NOT DO THIS TO ME,” the erectile dysfunction specialist replied, “Ha. That’s horribly funny.”

The exes reunited last month when the Texas native was rushed to the emergency room. Bass posted social media shots taken from the hospital in June, and Waddell later described her “really bad intestinal cramps” and dehydration that were “probably” linked to a virus or bacteria.

The “Dream Train” singer’s brother, Zak Waddell, exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that there were “pages still to be written” in the duo’s marriage despite their split. He explained, “Don’t close the chapter on this love story yet.”