Family of four — and no more! Mina Starsiak Hawk and Steve Hawk are done having kids. The Good Bones star, 36, sat down with Us Weekly while promoting Bush’s Baked Beans’ backyard makeover contest, which will reward one winner a beautiful backyard makeover, complete with a bean-shaped fire pit. To see what the HGTV star had to say about expanding her family, watch the exclusive video above.

“[His vasectomy] is done!” the Good Bones star, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 24, of her husband, 39. “I’m a planner and a bit of a control freak, so we’re done. We’re planned. It’s all good.”

The Indiana native joked that she and Steve have “man-to-man coverage” raising their two children — Jack, 2, and Charlotte, 9 months. “We can manage that,” she says.

Even though the procedure can be reversed, the pair don’t think they will “ever” go that route. They don’t have any regrets “right now,” Mina added. “Maybe once they get older and don’t snuggle with me as much or I can’t at least force them to. But right now, they’re just perfect. I love it.”

As for adoption, adding another member to their family would be a “tough” decision. The reality star tells Us, “We had my niece for a year. We were her foster parents and very much wanted to adopt her and got a look at the system and it’s just tricky. I don’t know if I would be able to [do] that. It takes, like, very strong humans to be able to do that. I don’t know if I have that in me, but it’s definitely an option.”

The home renovator first revealed in December 2020 that she was done expanding her and Steve’s family. “We’re not testing fate,” Mina told one of her Instagram followers during a Q&A session. “We’ve got two amazing nuggets. Momma’s done and getting her tummy tucked and Steve’s getting snipped.”

The couple welcomed their son in August 2018 and conceived his little sister with the help of IVF. Mina chose that route because she’s a “problem solver,” she wrote on her December 2020 Instagram Story.

“When we were trying for three to four months, I didn’t want to wait years to see if there was a problem we could FIX,” she explained at the time. “So I had Steve’s swimmers checked, my eggs checked, had dye pushed between my tubes to make sure they weren’t clogged. When all was good except my egg count being super low, we didn’t want to ‘waste’ any more eggs going through menstrual cycles … so we went straight to IVF.”

Now that they have two little ones at home, Mina and Steve love keeping the romance alive through date nights. “We have, like, really sweet kids so people actually ask to watch them,” the Rock the Block alum told Us on Thursday. “We’re really lucky.”

Good Bones premieres on HGTV Tuesday, June 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp