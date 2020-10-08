The perfect pair! Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are all set after welcoming their second child in August.

“I don’t know if I told people, but I got my [fallopian] tubes cut out,” the Total Bellas star, 36, said during the Wednesday, October 7, “Total Bellas Podcast” episode. “Yep. This mama ain’t having any more babies.”

The former professional wrestler added that her scar is “doing a lot better,” explaining, “I am still a little swollen on one side. … I think the swelling took a little bit longer on my right side [because] that’s kind of where they tie it up.”

The reality star is the mother of Birdie, 3, and Buddy, 2 months. Before welcoming baby No. 2, the California native told Health magazine that she wasn’t sure it was “a great time” to expand her family.

“We were trying for eight months, and I couldn’t get pregnant,” the E! personality explained in December 2019. “I was stressed, and it wasn’t happening. There were a couple times that I was so late and was sure I was pregnant. Then I would get my period and bleed really badly. I think the universe was telling me something, like, it’s not a great time to have another baby.”

Bella got “the sweats” thinking about the “big-time changes” of a family of four, she went on to say. “Bryan travels all the time, [but] we were talking about it, and think it would be amazing to see Birdie as a big sister,” the athlete explained. “I just have to think about my career — and does it fit in now, or do I need to wait until my husband is home more?”

The following month, she and her twin sister, Nikki Bella, both announced that they were expecting little ones. The Incomparable coauthors gave birth within 24 hours of each other.

Nikki, also 36, and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev named their son Matteo, while Brie and Bryan, 39, chose Buddy for their baby boy.

“Named after Bryan’s Dad and his middle name is pronounced Desert after my Nana’s maiden name,” Brie explained in August. “He came into our lives in such a special way we wanted to name him after some special people.”