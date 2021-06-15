Parental control! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake share sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 11 months, and Dax Shepard thinks it’s time to let the singer deal with the birth control.

“I have a great vasectomy doctor, just so you know,” Shepard, 46, told Biel, 39, on his “Armchair Expert” podcast on Monday, June 13. “Dr. Josephson. He handles it with care and compassion. I was on a trampoline three days later, so if you want —”

“No way!” the actress said in disbelief. The Cruel Summer producer hadn’t brought up the subject, but she supports guys taking the initiative.

“I’m proud of you,” she teased. “You know, when you’re in a partnership it’s, like, it’s your turn now. It’s your turn for the birth control.”

For the time being, however, Biel said the couple are just trying to figure out how to parent two kids.

“I feel like I’m just coming out of that sort of black hole of breastfeeding, naps, diaper, bed. Breastfeeding, naps, diaper, bed,” the Sinner star told Shepard. “That sort of cycle you’re in when you have these little tiny people and trying to figure out when I sort of join the world again and when I join my business again. I don’t even know to be away from this person.”

She acknowledged that the pandemic, which kept her working from home, made balancing her career and motherhood a little easier.

“Because of COVID specifically, I have not spent any time away from this little guy,” she explained. “If the world had been normal, I would’ve spent some time away and maybe even worked before this point.”

Biel told the Parenthood alum that the pandemic made Phineas’ existence a surprise when the news broke, but she didn’t really intend for that to happen. “It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” Biel said.

In April, the 7th Heaven alum opened up about how much more work it is to raise two children compared to one.

“A very wise friend of mine said, ‘One is a lot. And two is a thousand,’” the Minnesota native said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “That’s exactly the way it feels. You’re like, man-on-man defense, one person’s here, one person’s over there.”