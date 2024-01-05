Brian Austin Green decided it was time to get a vasectomy after welcoming son Zane with fiancée Sharna Burgess.

“Here’s a bit of juicy information, [Brian] had a vasectomy when Zane was eight weeks old,” Burgess, 38, said on the Tuesday, January 2, episode of her and Green’s “Oldish” podcast.

Burgess explained that she was on birth control when she found out she was pregnant with her and Green’s first child in February 2022. The couple, who got engaged in July 2023, welcomed Zane, 19 months, in June 2022.

“Zane was born and I was like, ‘I think it’s time to close the shop,'” Green, 50, explained.

During the episode, Green and Burgess were taking questions from fans and they were asked if they would be expanding their family in the future. The inquiry led Green to share that none of his five children were planned pregnancies. (In addition to Zane, Green shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil, and sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox.)

“So, funny story. I haven’t really planned for any of my kids,” Green confessed. “Every time it’s been, ‘Oh, it’s OK. We can do this.’ I love my kids and I wasn’t against any of them, but I’ve never experienced that thing of looking at a pregnancy test and hoping that it’s positive and preparing that way.”

Burgess noted that it was “wild” her fiancé went “five for five” when it came to having “unplanned but meant-to-be” children. Despite Green and Burgess agreeing not to grow their brood at the moment, the former Dancing With the Stars pro isn’t opposed to having another baby in the future when the house isn’t quite as full.

“If we do it again, I do want the experience of us planning it together, doing the pregnancy test and really being on this journey with each other,” Burgess explained. “So, we would probably end up having to do IVF.”

Burgess also shared how appreciative she was that Green took the initiative to get a vasectomy so that she would no longer have to take birth control, something that always made her “feel crazy.”

“I was really, really grateful for that. It was such a big and beautiful thing he did, and it secures comfort and no stress in our sex life,” she said. “Not worrying about it, if we are or we aren’t [pregnant], which is such a gift. And we can move forward and plan if that should be in the stars for us at some point.”

The twosome celebrated the holidays with their blended brood. While attempting to document the celebration, Burgess teased about how difficult it was for the group to gather for one serious family photo.

“Her unicorn if you will … ONE damn usable photo! I have about 300 photos of just today on my phone and these are the ONLY (barely) usable ones where we are somewhat looking in the same general direction,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2023. “And almost no one is blinking. Or pulling a face. And at the same time, I wouldn’t change a single thing about us. As long as I get ONE damn photo. And if you can’t beat ’em … join ’em :).”