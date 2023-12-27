Sharna Burgess has one “impossible dream” when it comes to her and Brian Austin Green’s blended family.

Burgess, 38, posted photos of her and Green’s Christmas celebration on Tuesday, December 26, bringing attention to the fact that not one of her family members looks remotely serious in any of the snaps. The Dancing With the Stars alum joked about a mother’s one wish in her caption.

“Her unicorn if you will … ONE damn usable photo! I have about 300 photos of just today on my phone and these are the ONLY (barely) usable ones where we are somewhat looking in the same general direction,” she wrote. “And almost no one is blinking. Or pulling a face. And at the same time, I wouldn’t change a single thing about us. As long as I get ONE damn photo. And if you can’t beat ’em … join ’em :).”

Burgess continued, “From mine to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone 🌲✨🫶🏼 I. Am. Wiped. TF. Out. Also … Favorite Christmas to date. Heart so full. 🫶🏼.”

In the series of snaps, Burgess, Green and their family were sitting on a staircase. While Burgess was holding their dog, Green was holding their 17-month-old son, Zane.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s four other children were also in the snap. Green, 50, shares son Kassius, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil and kids Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Burgess and Green started dating in December 2020. They announced in February 2022 that they were expecting their first child together. Burgess said she was initially “nervous” to tell Green’s kids that they were going to be getting another sibling.

“Those beautiful kids have been through so much change, and I’m always very sensitive with them,” the DWTS alum told Us Weekly in March 2022. “Though they love me deeply, who knows how they’re going to feel about another kid?”

Their reactions, however, blew Burgess away. She told Us at the time the little ones were “super excited” about getting a little brother.

“We have snuggle puddles in the morning,” she gushed at the time. “They come in and jump on the bed and hug my tummy and kiss it. … They just can’t wait for him to be here.”

Burgess and Green welcomed their first son in June 2022. When it comes to having more kids, however, the couple has nothing planned just yet.

“Truthfully … we don’t know. We have a big tribe and while we talk often about adding one more, there isn’t really a decision made,” Burgess told her Instagram followers when doing a Q&A this past October. “I love being a mother I think more than anything, and parenting with Bri is everything I could’ve ever wanted. But having 5 young kids in our home feels both perfect and intimidating.”

She added, “We joke about our next car being a school bus but we’re not far off of it. And jokes aside, I would always want to make sure all the kids feel equal love and attention, and I wonder if we have more, how do we do that? I need more hours and days so I can give more love and attention.”