Sharna Burgess is asked regularly about expanding her family with fiancé Brian Austin Green — but she isn’t so sure about having another baby just yet.

“This is a daily dm from so many of you,” Burgess, 38, said in response to a fan asking about her family plans via Instagram Story on Saturday, October 7. “Truthfully … we don’t know. We have a big tribe and while we talk often about adding one more, there isn’t really a decision made.”

Burgess gave birth to her first child, son Zane, in June 2022, but the Dancing With the Stars pro reminded followers that Green isn’t a first-time parent. He is a father to five children, sharing son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil and kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

“I love being a mother I think more than anything and parenting with Bri is everything I could’ve ever wanted. But having 5 young kids in our home feels both perfect and intimidating,” Burgess admitted. “We joke about our next car being a school bus but we’re not far off of it. And jokes aside, I would always want to make sure all the kids feel equal love and attention, and I wonder if we have more, how do we do that? I need more hours and days so I can give more love and attention.”

She concluded, “In the end it all depends on life and how everything is flowing.”

In a follow-up question, Burgess revealed that she and Green have “absolutely” discussed freezing eggs.

The Australia native had the same concerns last year. Burgess exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022 exclusively that she and Green weren’t rushing to have another baby. “We’re both on the same page,” she said at the time. “It’s not that I wouldn’t love to have more kids. It’s [that] I want to be able to spend amazing quality time with Zane.”

While expanding the family is in question, Burgess knew she wanted to have at least one child with Green from the beginning.

“When it came to the kid conversation, I said early on to Bri if he was even interested in having more kids, because he has such a full beautiful group of kids,” she exclusively told Us last month while promoting her and Green’s “Oldish” podcast with Randy Spelling. “I knew that I could really fall in love with him, and I had to stop right now if that wasn’t going to be on the cards.”

Burgess continued: “We did have that conversation early in our dating history, and he did say that he was open to it, so I knew that it could be forever. … I never prepared for it not to work.”