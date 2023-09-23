Brian Austin Green opted for an intimate proposal to Sharna Burgess, popping the question at home in front of his children.

“It got to, like, 8 p.m. and Bri goes to me and says, ‘Baby, come with me for a second, I gotta show you something.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ I go with him and we start going upstairs and I’m like, ‘Oh My God, what happened? What’s wrong?’” Burgess, 38, recalled during the Friday, September 22, episode of their“Oldish” podcast. “We have kids everywhere now, so I was like, ‘What’s broken?’”

Green’s engagement plans occurred during the 50th birthday party that Burgess threw him in July.

“We head into our bedroom and I start to get these feelings of like, ‘Oh my God, this feels like a moment.’ I walk into there like, ‘What’s going on?’ and then he’s like, ‘Hey kids, come here!’” the Dancing With the Stars pro added. “And the kids come in with him and Noah is holding Zane and Journey’s holding this little red Cartier box and they all come in there and they’re standing there next to Bri.”

Green — who shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox and son Zane, 14 months, with Burgess — then took the ring box and asked if the choreographer would “spend the rest of [her] life with [their family].”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum knew he wanted his children — he also shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil — to be a part of the big day since “they’re a part of everything.”

“So, it’s a party [and] guests are hanging around longer and I’m walking around with Zane and he’s yawning and I start thinking, ‘OK, I have to do this now instead of waiting for everybody to leave. Like we just have to make this happen now.’ So I go upstairs with the kids [and] I give them the ring box,” Green explained on Friday’s episode. “Bodhi and Journey had literally no idea that I was even thinking of doing it; Noah did. I told them in that moment … but we talked about it before a little bit so they knew that it was going to be happening at some point.”

Green and his boys only “planned” their parts shortly before Burgess walked into the room.

“It’s a big thing for me and I knew it was a big thing but with everything that we’ve been doing in life [together]: We moved, Zane was born, to me it seemed like the next easy progression,” he said. “For Sharna to be able to share a last name with all of us and so that’s the end goal [and] this is just part of the process.”

While Burgess was not in a “rush” to walk down the aisle pre-proposal, she confessed that she is eager to share the same last name as “all of” her children, including her “bonus babies” of Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

“It was the most perfect beautiful moment because it was us, it was our unit, our tribe and I love that’s how he wanted to do it,” she said. “He had all the opportunities to make it flashy throughout the day [but] it’s not his style and it wouldn’t have felt right for him to do it like that. … To have this beautiful intimate moment with my people standing right there, bringing me in with this gorgeous ring, that is a dream.”

Green started dating Burgess in 2020 following his split from Fox, 37. Burgess even made sure that her partner’s sons were always comfortable with the relationship.

“Going into it, I was very present and aware that I didn’t want to insert myself into these kids’ lives if I didn’t feel like it could be a long-term permanent thing,” Burgess exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 21. “And I took my time very slowly and carefully with them and let them come to me and didn’t push anything on them.”

She continued: “As it organically grew, our bond just got stronger and stronger and I knew more and more each time how much I wanted this to be a forever thing.”