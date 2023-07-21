Brian Austin Green has come a long way since his teen heartthrob days on Beverly Hills, 90210 .

Green was born in Los Angeles in July 1973, and began his acting career at a young age. When making his start in the industry, Green chose to include his middle name when he joined the Screen Actors Guild since there was already another actor with a similar moniker.

He landed his first major role on the CBS series Knot’s Landing when he was 13 years old. After his time on the primetime drama, Green snagged a part on Beverly Hills, 90210 as David Silver — which catapulted him into success. The iconic drama ran for ten years and inspired several reboots.

Throughout his career, Green has also made headlines for his many high-profile romances — most notably his on-and-off relationship with ex-wife Megan Fox. The pair were married from 2010 to 2021 and share three sons: Noah, Bodhi and Journey. After their breakup, Green moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess and the twosome share son Zane.

Keep scrolling to see Green through the years: