Steve-O is engaged! The reality star popped the question to his girlfriend, Lux Wright, on Sunday, January 21.

Celebrity Engagement Rings

“Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad, and my sister… she said “yes”. I planned that for more than six months, and I’m so happy— I can’t wait for you all to see it… #GNARLY @luxalot,” he captioned an Instagram pic of the couple holding hands.

Wright went on to also show off her engagement ring in her own photo. “Last night was the absolute best!” she wrote, alongside a snapshot of the pair kissing. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @steveo #yes #duh.”

Best Celebrity Proposal Stories

Last month, Steve-O, 43, shared a sweet photo of the two during the hectic holiday season. “With my beautiful girlfriend @luxalot on the flight home from London. What a great year we’ve had together in 2017 (and get ready for all of the awesome projects I have coming out in 2018!),” he wrote on December 22. “#yeahdude (photo by @melissamariem0613 — thank you for letting us sleep together in one seat!)”

Celebrity Weddings Dresses

This will be his third walk down the aisle. He was married to Candy-Jane Tucker from 2002 to 2003 and Brittany Mcgraw from 2006 to 2008.

The MTV alum, who is best known for his pranks in the series Jackass, was also previously linked to Kat Von D and Elisabetta Canalis.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!