Expressionisms of love! Steve-O is back at it again with a hilarious comedy special, involving several wild and NSFW stunts, but his fiancée has an issue with how far he’ll go!

The comedian, 46, and Lux Wright have been going strong for three years now and Wright, 32, is arguably the most laidback fiancée out there. “She’s shockingly OK with things that are just plain not OK,” Steve-O said on Us Weekly‘s “Hot Hollywood” podcast of his supportive partner, but there have been limits. “When it comes to anything that involves me being naked, full-frontal male nudity, that is something that she’s got a real problem with. I was kinda shocked!”

Spirited Comedy Stars

“She told me ‘We’re in an intimate relationship, so I feel like that’s my penis, and I don’t like you showing it to the whole world,” the Jackass alum admitted. But Steve-O had another vision for his Gnarly comedy special — that was way more R-rated.

The newly engaged couple did come to an unconventional comprise to work through the issues of Steve-O’s full-frontal nudity. “We sort of worked through it, and then we hit a milestone which represented us sort of being past that. She agreed to paint my penis for a dick painting stunt I was doing” he told Us. “That represented her kind of getting over the hump.”

Steve-O and Lux have pushed back their wedding date, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are still moving forward on their shared goal to open an animal farm: “We want to not be the Tiger King, we don’t really have a model we want to emulate yet, but I’ve always liked how ‘the Gentle Barn’ is run, we want an opportunity for people to have a personal encounter with the animals and hopefully that will cause them to be nicer to animals in their everyday life.”

“We’re going to purchase our own animal sanctuary and we’re excited to live and retire on the sanctuary,” he continued. “I mean at our house in the Hollywood Hills we are a bonafide menagerie, we have four dogs, two cats and believe it or not, three goats.”

The Changing Faces of Comedy

Steve-O, who has been sober since 2008, attributed his healing to his love for animals. “Rescuing and being kind to animals is something that builds up my self-esteem, because every time I can make a decision which was based on compassion and being considerate of animals, that strengthens my spirituality,” he added.

Check out Steve-O’s newest special Gnarly on his website.