Keke Wyatt has life as a mom of 11 down.

“It actually is not hard at all,” Wyatt, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly about raising her big brood. “So if I have to go to the store, I’ll take one with me and that’s our time. Or if I’m going to the studio to record, I’ll take one, whoever’s asking to go. I just do it like that and I get my one-on-one time in.”

Wyatt shares three children with ex-husband Rahmat Morton, four children with ex-husband Michael Jamar Ford and three kids with husband Zackariah Darring.

In the singer’s new reality series, Keke Wyatt’s World — which premiered on Thursday, October 12 — she wants to give fans more insight into balancing her life as a mom and as a musician, especially as she struggled with postpartum and her youngest son Ke’zyah’s health issues.

“[The show] has been a good release. To let all my feelings just hang out. … It’s kind of like wearing a girdle or not wearing a girdle,” Wyatt explained to Us. “You’ll give that girdle a good eight hours and you’re like, ‘All right honey, it’s time to come off.’ And you take it off and you feel good. It’s very frustrating and it’s hard sometimes, but it also has its beautiful moments and to know that I can help someone that may be going through that makes me feel good.”

Wyatt’s son Ke’Zyah — who was born in September 2022 — was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder.

“We are very grateful and we love him just the way he is. We don’t want him any other way,” Wyatt gushed, adding that her older children have been so supportive of their sibling. “It’s so beautiful to sit back and watch how they just love on him. And it’s almost as if there’s nothing different about him to them. I feel very honored that the Lord showed me how to raise children to be those types of people.”

After giving birth to Ke’Zyah, Wyatt isn’t ruling out more kids.

“I thought it was complete at 10 and here’s 11. So I don’t know. I can say yes and then look up and now we got 12. I don’t know, I’ll just say that,” she explained to Us.

Aside from her seeing her life as a mom and wife, viewers can also see Wyatt this season as she works on her first album in six years.

“I’ve been through so much, and what I’ve done differently this time is whatever I’m going through in the moment, I’ll write about and then I’ll sing about it,” Wyatt shared, adding that she wants people to feel like they’re “not the only one” going through challenging times. “We all go through things. And I’m hoping that if they’re going through something that I’ve already been through, that maybe I can help them get through it.”

Tune into Keke Wyatt’s World on WE tv every Thursday at 9p.m. EST