Keeping up with Keke Wyatt! The pregnant singer is adding an 11th child to her big brood.

Wyatt became a mom in 2000 when she and then-husband Rahmat Morton welcomed son Keyver. The Indiana native went on to give birth to Rahjah and Ke’Tarah before her relationship with her former road manager went south.

The former couple, who wed in 2000 when the songwriter was 18, called it quits in 2009 while Wyatt was pregnant. She suffered a stillbirth that same year, naming her baby girl Heaven.

The R&B Divas: Atlanta alum moved on with Michael Ford, and the now-exes share Ke’Mar, Wyatt and Ke’Yoshi. Wyatt also became the stepmother of the minister’s child from a previous relationship, Ke’Mar.

Wyatt’s son Rahjah was battling cancer in 2017 when Ford filed for divorce from the former reality star, who was pregnant with her eighth child at the time. Their divorce was finalized the following year.

“Want to know something, America?” the “Sexy Song” singer told her Instagram followers in 2018. “When you eight months pregnant and you got a child sick [with cancer] in and out of the hospital and your husband got the nerve to tell you that he wants a divorce because he says that you’re an emotional wreck. He says that from the very beginning, ‘You never trusted me,’ and all that kind of stuff. Telling other people, other women, that we getting a divorce. … I am so done with Michael. Y’all can have him and roast his ass. I don’t care.”

Ford, for his part, told The Jasmine Brand at the time: “For over seven years I have been Keke’s husband, backbone, friend, confidant, and support system. I have loved, raised, supported, and cared for every child in our family (biological or not), including our son who is currently battling leukemia. I will continue to be that person and do all of these things, but I will not be her husband. I can no longer allow our children to live in a toxic environment and, because I love Keke, I can no longer accept toxic behavior. A home should be a refuge of peace from the inequity and harshness of the world. Keke is much stronger than she gives herself credit for and she is a great mother. There is a healing that needs to take place and I have faith that it will happen.”

Ford began dating American Idol’s Paris Bennett, while Wyatt wed Zackariah Darring in 2018. The couple welcomed son Ke’Riah in January 2020 and announced in February 2022 that their second child together is on the way.

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring, and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus one’ to the Wyatt Bunch!” the expectant star captioned her Instagram announcement at the time. “Trusting God. #BabyDarring.”

Keeps scrolling for a breakdown of Wyatt’s family members.