Celebrating her son’s health! Keke Wyatt opened up about her “healed” 18-year-old son Rahjah’s leukemia battle.

“NO MORE CANCER,” the R&B Divas: Atlanta star, 38, captioned a recent YouTube video of herself speaking with the teenager about his diagnosis and treatment.

The reality star said that she first noticed her son was struggling to walk during an amusement park trip, and Rahjah also began to drop “weight drastically.”

The teen replied, “Because I was dying! I was literally dying, and we didn’t know.”

After Rahjah went to the hospital for bloodwork, he was rushed back over concerning results. “I said, ‘What is it? Like, cancer or something?’ ” Wyatt recalled of her initial phone call with his doctor. “And she said, ‘Yes.’ Honey, my butthole fell on the floor. My throat hit my butt and my butt hit the floor. I couldn’t believe it. I said, ‘What kind of cancer?’ And when she said leukemia, honey, my teeth literally started chattering.”

The Indiana native also reflected on the multiple seizures Rahjah suffered while in the hospital. “Man, that’s crazy. Whenever something happens with you, the whole hospital pops up at your door,” the singer told him. “Everybody had something to do on you. That was the scariest crap I had ever been through in my life. If there was ever a time in my life where I would lose my mind, that would be the day.”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum first said that Rahjah was “cancer-free” in November 2018 while telling TMZ that her ex-husband Michael Ford wanted a divorce because she was an “emotional wreck” amid his treatment.

Wyatt explained at the time: “He says that from the very beginning, ‘You never trusted me,’ and all that kind of stuff. Telling other people, other women, that we getting a divorce. I am so done with Michael. Y’all can have him and roast his ass. I don’t care.”

The “Sexy Song” singer welcomed three children with Ford, as well as six with her first husband, Rahmat Morton. In January, Wyatt gave birth to son Ke’Riah, now 9 months, her first child with husband Zackariah Darring.