Double-digit darlings! Keke Wyatt gave birth on Monday, January 6, welcoming her 10th child, her first with her husband, Zachariah Darring.

“My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring. He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood,” she captioned a photo of the newborn on Instagram on Sunday, January 12.

The singer, 37, revealed on Instagram in October that she was pregnant. “My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!” the Indiana native captioned a slideshow of baby bump shots at the time. “We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date and information for my new YouTube Series, The Keke Show, where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me… it’s never a dull moment with my family.”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum also posted a picture of Darring cradling her budding belly. “My hubby is so happy,” the “Sexy Song” singer wrote. “His first baby!”

Wyatt shares six children with her ex-husband Rahman Morton, welcoming them between 2000 and 2009, and she gave birth to three with Michael Ford before announcing their divorce in September 2017.

“Want to know something, America?” the R&B Divas: Atlanta alum asked in an emotional video. “When you eight months pregnant and you got a child sick [with cancer] in and out of the hospital and your husband got the nerve to tell you that he wants a divorce because he says that you’re an emotional wreck. He says that from the very beginning, ‘You never trusted me,’ and all that kind of stuff. Telling other people, other women, that we getting a divorce. … I am so done with Michael. Y’all can have him and roast his ass. I don’t care.”

Wyatt went on to marry Darring in October 2018. Following their pregnancy announcement, she enjoyed a surprise winter wonderland-themed baby shower in November.

“Carrying this heavy load!!!” the then-pregnant star captioned a mirror selfie that same month. “I always know when I’m almost there, My belly and my butty [sic] are equal.”