Another one! Keke Wyatt is pregnant with baby No. 10, her first with husband Zackariah Darring.

“My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!” the singer, 37, captioned a Monday, October 14, Instagram post. “We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date and information for my new YouTube Series, The Keke Show, where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me… it’s never a dull moment with my family.”

In the social media upload, the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum cradled her baby bump in different maternity looks — relaxing in a bath of rose petals wearing fishnets, sitting in a sequined dress and posing in a lace gown.

She went on to share a photo of Darring hugging her. “My hubby is so happy,” she captioned the shot. “His first baby!”

The Indiana native shares nine children with her ex-husbands. She welcomed six with Rahman Morton between 2000 and 2009, then had three with Michael Ford.

Wyatt married Darring last year, following her September 2017 split from Ford.

The R&B Divas: Atlanta alum announced the divorce in an emotional video at the time. “Want to know something, America?” Wyatt asked. “When you eight months pregnant and you got a child sick [with cancer] in and out of the hospital and your husband got the nerve to tell you that he wants a divorce because he says that you’re an emotional wreck. He says that from the very beginning, ‘You never trusted me,’ and all that kind of stuff. Telling other people, other women, that we getting a divorce. … I am so done with Michael. Y’all can have him and roast his ass. I don’t care.”

In November 2018, Wyatt told TMZ that the footage was “dumb” and gushed about her new husband and her cancer-free son. “The fact that I’m laughing and smiling is a beautiful thing because I went through a really rough patch for about a year,” she told the outlet.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!