Grateful for her little guy! Keke Wyatt posted darling delivery room photos with her newborn son, Ke’Riah.

“Sending a huge Thankx to Ebonie and Ashley who both were my nurses & stayed 5 hours after work to help deliver my baby,” the singer, 37, captioned a Monday, January 13, Instagram slideshow. “They stayed by my side. Also, thank you Dr. Linda McDaniel. #myangels.”

In the first photo, the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum sat on a hospital bed with her infant in her arms while her nurses smiled on either side. Ebonie and Ashley held Ke’Riah in the second shot.

The “Sexy Song” singer announced her 10th child’s arrival on Sunday, January 12, writing on Instagram: “My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring. He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood.”

Not only did the Indiana native share a photo of Darring holding the newborn, but she posted a topless mirror selfie showing off her baby bump.

The R&B Divas: Atlanta alum announced in October that she had another little one on the way. “My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date and information for my new YouTube Series, The Keke Show, where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me… it’s never a dull moment with my family.”

She also shared a photo of her husband holding her baby bump. “My hubby is so happy,” Wyatt wrote captioned the social media upload. “His first baby!”

While Ke’Riah is Wyatt and Darring’s first child together, the R&B singer welcomed six children with her ex-husband Rahman Morton between 2000 and 2009. She gave birth to three more children with Michael Ford before their 2017 divorce.

Wyatt and Darring tied the knot in October 2018.