Holding onto hope. Pregnant Keke Wyatt revealed that her baby-to-be has been diagnosed with a genetic disorder — and slammed Instagram haters’ responses to the news.

“I’d like to send a special prayer out for the rude, cruel people that took time out of their day to get on social media and make disparaging and morbid comments concerning my pregnancy,” the R&B Divas: Atlanta alum, 40, captioned a Wednesday, March 16, Instagram video of herself singing. “This past weekend at my show I was very transparent with my amazing fans (who I see as family) about the status of my pregnancy. I explained to them, the day after my maternity photo shoot my husband, [Zackariah Darring], and I received the news that our baby tested positive for Trisomy 13 per the doctor.”

Infants with this diagnosis often don’t live past the first week of life. The songwriter went on to write that while this news “wasn’t planned,” she wanted to “encourage other women that might have to face this battle.”

The Indiana native concluded, “For all of the disgusting people out there that are wishing ill on me and my baby. Say what y’all want about me, I’m use[d] to it. No weapon formed against me will prosper anyway. BUT a[n] innocent unborn baby?? Be careful putting your mouth on people. I pray that God gives you grace when Life comes knocking on your front door and you won’t reap what u are sowing. For all of the POSITIVE stories, emails and support I’m getting THANK YOU! I will not let the negativity drain all of my positive energy. I work hard and my husband and I take care of ALL our children with NO help but GODS OK.”

The Marriage Boot Camp alum announced in February that baby No. 11 is on the way, her second with Darring, 45.

“Our family will be adding a ‘plus one’ to the Wyatt Bunch!” the expectant star captioned family photos via Instagram last month. “Trusting God. #BabyDarring.”

Later that same month, the former reality star exclusively told Us Weekly that she is not opposed to welcoming a 12th child in the future. “My hunnie can wear a [‘Last One’] shirt all he wants, [but] I have learned never say never,” she said at the time. “So we shall see. OK!”

Wyatt shares Ke’riah, 2, with Darring, as well as Keyver, 21, Rahjah, 19, and Ke’Tarah, 14, with ex-husband Rahmat Morton, plus Ke’Mar, 11, Wyatt, 9, Ke’Yoshi, 6, and Kendall, 4, with ex-husband Michael Ford. She suffered a stillbirth while married to Morton, naming the late infant Heaven, and is also close with Ford’s daughter Kayla from a previous relationship.

