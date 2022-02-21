An even bigger brood! Keke Wyatt is pregnant with her 11th baby.

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring, and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus one’ to the Wyatt Bunch!” the singer, 39, captioned Instagram photos on Sunday, February 20. “Trusting God. #BabyDarring.”

In the social media slideshow, the Indiana native cradled her bare baby bump while wearing a red gown outdoors. The Marriage Boot Camp alum also posed with her husband, 45, and her children in “Big Brother” and “Big Sister” tees. Wyatt, for her part, wore a “Baby Loading” dress, while Darring’s shirt read, “Here We Go Again. #LastOne.”

“Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga!” the expectant star captioned the photo of her family.

The former reality star and Darring wed in October 2018 and announced the following year that their first child together was on the way.

“My husband, Zackariah Darring, and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!” the R&B Divas: Atlanta alum told her Instagram followers in October 2019. “We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date and information for my new YouTube Series, The Keke Show, where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me. It’s never a dull moment with my family. … My hubby is so happy. His first baby!”

The duo’s baby boy arrived in January of the following year. “My husband, Zackariah, and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring,” the songwriter gushed in the 2020 Instagram post. “He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood.”

The actress previously welcomed six children with Rahmat Morton, followed by three with Michael Ford.

While raising her little ones, Wyatt has been open via social media about her son Rahjah’s cancer diagnosis and treatment, calling him “healed” in a November 2020 YouTube video.

“That was the scariest crap I had ever been through in my life,” the “Sexy Song” singer said of the experience at the time. “If there was ever a time in my life where I would lose my mind. … I said, ‘What is it? Like, cancer or something?’ And [the doctor] said, ‘Yes.’ Honey, my butthole fell on the floor. My throat hit my butt and my butt hit the floor. I couldn’t believe it. I said, ‘What kind of cancer?’ And when she said, ‘Leukemia,’ honey, my teeth literally started chattering.”