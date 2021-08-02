Fetty Wap’s Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4

Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has died. The little girl’s mother, Turquoise Miami, revealed the heartbreaking news on Saturday, July 31.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” the model captioned an Instagram video of the late toddler playing in a pool. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love. #rip.”

Ray J‘s wife, Princess Love, commented on the social media upload: “We love you Lauren. Rest in paradise sweet angel.” Other Instagram users wrote that they were “consistently praying for strength” and “comfort” for Miami.

The rapper, 30, performed at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on July 25, dedicating his set to Lauren. “LoLo daddy did that s–t for you last night baby girl,” the New Jersey native wrote on his Instagram Story at the time.

Wap is also the father of five other children: Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, 3.

While celebrating Lauren’s birthday in 2018, he gushed via Instagram: “Hbd Lauren. I promise to love you forever and your mom is the true hero, for every day I can’t be there she will. Thank you @turquoisemiami for letting m still be a father to my lil lady. I appreciate it more than you know.”

The “Trap Queen” rapper has previously gushed about fatherhood on his Instagram, writing in September 2020 that he is “mushy and tough” at the same time as a dad. “The way my heart feel when I hold my baby’s [sic] in my arms,” he captioned a sweet shot at the time.

Lauren’s death came nearly one year after Wap’s young brother, Twyshon Depew, died at age 26 after suffering a gunshot wound.

“Stop asking me am I OK … No TF I’m not OK,” Wap wrote via Instagram Stories in October 2020. “Lil brother man it feel like 2017 all over again this same feeling. I know ya slogan ‘don’t cry for me slide for me’ I just don’t know what ima tell my nephew when he ask me why I ain’t make sure you was OK.”

He added in a separate post: “Love you Twy … Really Missin you kidd but I see you brought the sun out today I’ma pour sum up for you today.”