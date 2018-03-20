Fetty Wap is a dad again! The rapper has welcomed his seventh child, just two months after the arrival of his daughter Alaiya with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Alexis Skyy.

Fetty Wap, 26, and Lezhae Zeona recently welcomed a a baby boy. (The pair also share daughter Zaviera Maxwell, 2.) Zeona shared an Instagram video of herself in what appeared to be a hospital bed holding her newborn son.

As previously reported, Fetty Wap welcomed baby Alaiya in January, three months before the baby’s due date. Skyy underwent a C-section and their little girl was born weighing just over 1 lb.

“They’re gonna have me in the hospital for a long time and I just pray that everything do good. She’s okay, she’s fine,” Skyy captioned a photo at the time.

Fetty Wap — whose real name is Willie Maxwell II — opened up about fatherhood in an interview with Vibe in June 2015. “I used to see them every day. Now, my biggest fear is that my daughter is going to be crying because she doesn’t know who I am,” he said of his hectic schedule. “Or she’s going to be crying because she’s happy to see me. She’s still young so she doesn’t really know what’s up right now. As a man though, that s–t kind of hurts me. That’s my baby girl, my only daughter. What man don’t want their daughter to know who they [are]?”

As for wanting more from his career, he added: “I just knew I wanted to be something. Whatever I could get up out of life I was going to get it.”

Fetty Wap is also dad of son Aydin, 6, and daughters Khari, 2, Amani, 2, and Lauren.

