Growing family? Future hit back at reports he is the father to an eighth child after The Shade Room reported on Monday, May 11, that a paternity test for the little one came back positive.

According to the outlet, the rapper shares a daughter with Eliza Reign. Future (real name Nayvadius Wilburn) has been in a legal battle with the Florida-based woman, after Reign sued him for paternity, child support and custody, before a DNA test allegedly confirmed that he was the father to her child.

In 2019, Reign claimed that Future, 36, was her child’s father and asked for $53,000 a month in support, the Blast previously reported. At the time, the musician responded by filing an injunction, in which he admitted to having a sexual relationship with Reign from 2016 to 2018. He claimed that she was harassing him after she became pregnant.

On Monday, Future seemingly addressed the paternity claims on social media. “Keep it pushing,” he tweeted, followed by, “Teach these hoes how to keep they business off the internet…”

The artist continued, writing, “U run to the internet. I can’t speak the truth ima log off.”

Future also responded to his friend Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Masika Kalysha after she referenced his Mother’s Day tweets to his six other baby mamas in The Shade Room’s post about his alleged eighth child.

“@masikakalysha u kno me in real life…find someone else to comment on,” he commented back to her.

The news came one day after Future acknowledged six women he has children with via Twitter for Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day India…such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st.. u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u, Thank u,” Future wrote on Sunday, May 10, for India J, with whom he shares 11-year-old daughter Londyn.

The Grammy-winning artist gave a shout-out to Brittni Mealy, with whom he shares 7-year-old son, Prince, writing, “Your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business.”

Future told his ex-fiancée Ciara, with whom he shares 5-year-old son Future Jr., that he “Preciate u” in a tweet as well.

The “Life is Good” singer addressed Joie Chavis, with whom he shares 16-month-son son, Hendrix, and two other unidentified women, one who gave birth to Kash and another who gave birth to Paris. Future also shares son Jakobi, 17, with Jessica Smith.

He is currently dating Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey, who he went Instagram official with in November 2019.