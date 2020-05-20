Jude Law Is Expecting Baby No. 6, His 1st With Pregnant Wife Phillipa Coan

The start of something new! Jude Law and his pregnant wife, Phillipa Coan, are expecting their first child together.

The Sherlock Holmes star, 47, and the psychologist, 32, were spotted taking a stroll in London on Sunday, May 17, with Coan’s baby bump on display in a black top and matching sweats in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

The actor is already the father of Rafferty, 23, Iris, 19, and Rudy, 17, with his ex-wife, Sadie Frost, as well as Sophia, 10, and Ada, 5, with Samantha Burke and Catherine Harding, respectively.

Law and the pregnant star tied the knot in April 2019 in central London after four years of dating. Their nuptials came two months after the Oscar nominee gushed about Coan while promoting Captain Marvel in February 2019.

“I would tell my partner, but she doesn’t know what I’m talking about,” Law told Extra at the time. “She’s never seen a Marvel movie. She’s a doctor.”

News broke of the couple’s engagement that same month. The Golden Globe nominee previously proposed to Sienna Miller in 2004, but broke things off after Law had an affair with his children’s nanny, which he said he was “deeply ashamed” about. The former couple rekindled their romance in 2009, but called it quits two years later.

In December 2018, the Contagion star told Us Weekly that he doesn’t let his star status affect his home life. “I don’t have that paranoia there,” he said, adding, “I think the thing I loath [about fame] is that you subconsciously are aware of, say, how you look or how you act, even when you know you’re not in the public eye. There’s a sense of, you may just put on a bobble hat, a woody hat and a coat over your pajamas.”

Law explained at the time: “You go around the corner to get your milk from the shops, and while 90 percent of you is going, ‘Oh yeah, it’s Sunday morning, I’m getting my milk,’ there’s always 10 percent going, ‘Oh, bloody hell, I forgot I’ve gone out in my pajamas. Maybe someone’s going to take my photo.’”