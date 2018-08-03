Kim Zolciak doesn’t care what haters think of her appearance. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hit back at those who don’t care for her fully enhanced lips in the comment section of her Instagram on Thursday, August 2.

“My heart hurts just thinking about this nugget starting Pre-K next week!!,” Zolciak, 40, wrote alongside a series of selfies with her 4-year-old daughter. “@kaiabiermann you light up our world!! Big Big Personality and lots of Sass.”

Though her post was sweet, followers weren’t shy about sharing their opinions about her looks.

“Sweet Jesus, what happened to this woman’s face? Surely someone from her close crowd could tell her she’s starting to look like a caricature of her old self. This doesn’t look pretty at all. She’ll be the butt of the jokes in no time. Sad,” one wrote.

Another commenter added: “I’m sorry Kim but your looking distorted …. maybe take a break from the fillers your beautiful without all of that. Just trying to help.”

Not all followers were focused on what the negative, however. Beautiful…but Kim your such a gorgeous woman you don’t need the lip fillers!!” a fan wrote, to which the the Bravo star responded, “I love them for now,” with a single red heart emoji.

“So so cute!!! Both of yas are beautiful!!i know it breaks your heart when they grow up! Dont let the haters get to u, they are just jealous!!! Love your fun & sasy style & attitude!!,” another added.

The Don’t Be Tardy star also hinted at a possibly makeup line writing “me coming soon,” when a follower asked about her lip liner and gloss.

