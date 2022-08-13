Ariana Biermann denied drinking and driving after being arrested on Saturday, August 13.

The 20-year-old, whose mother is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann, was arrested in Forsyth County, Georgia, and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, underage possession/purchase of alcohol and misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change. TMZ was first to report the news.

Her lawyer, Justin Spizman, released a statement denying the charges. “Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI,” the attorney said on Saturday. “Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

Hudson McLeroy, Ariana’s on and off boyfriend, was reportedly arrested the same morning for alcohol-related charges. Both were released on bond later that day and are expected to appear in court in the near future.

The Don’t Be Tardy alum first dated McLeroy while she was in high school in 2018, and she shared photos of herself and her then-boyfriend celebrating birthdays and attending school dances. Fans began to speculate that the two were back together when Ariana shared a photo via Instagram in July that showed her kissing someone. Though it was too dark to properly identify him and Ariana did not tag her new man, fans quickly speculated that it was McLeroy.

“Weren’t they dating before?” one follower commented. The KAB Cosmetics cofounder replied with a smiling emoticon.

On an August 4 pair of Ariana’s photos shared via Instagram, McElroy commented, “What do you use when heart eyes aren’t enough ?”

She replied: “kiss me right now.”

Ariana has been on reality TV since childhood. Her mom Kim, now 44, joined Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta in October 2008, when Ariana was 6, and departed in 2012. Her whole family was highlighted on the spinoff Don’t Be Tardy, which aired on the network from 2012 to December 2020.

Cameras followed Kim’s 2011 wedding and the first several years of her marriage to Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann, who now shares four children with the “Google Me” singer. Kroy adopted both Ariana and older sister Brielle Biermann, 25, in 2013. The couple also share children KJ, 11, Kash, 9, and twins Kaia and Kane, 8.

