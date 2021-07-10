Clapping back. After Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Ariana Biermann recently lost weight, she was met with criticism from individuals who claimed she had an eating disorder.

The 19-year-old denied she suffered from an eating disorder, writing on her Instagram Story that she was done with people “acting like I lost 50 pounds overnight.”

While Ariana admitted that she did lose weight, she revealed that she found it “ridiculous and awful” that individuals assumed it could only be a result of an illness.

“I’m so exhausted by everyone thinking I lost 50 pounds overnight. Please stop,” she wrote in her Friday, July 9 Story. “I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my ass off to get to where I am today. I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone.”

The influencer went on to explain how she had lost weight, gradually, over the past several years beginning during her sophomore year of high school. She mentioned that, by then, she weighed 167 pounds. By January 2020, Zolciak’s daughter had started to really focus on “working out, eating healthy.” Ariana revealed that she now weighs 118 pounds after a year and a half.

In another post to her Story, she explained her weight loss process.

“I wish I could give y’all some insane secret to get skinny overnight but I cant,” the teenager added. “That’s not what I did. I ran 3-5 miles a day with a waist trainer on in 90 degree weather.”

Ariana called this process “hell,” mentioning how she went to the gym, counted calories, and cut out snacks and sodas. The teen claimed she also followed intermittent fasting and calorie deficit diet plans. “So it is a process. It takes time,” she added.

In the end, the influencer was glad she stuck to the plan. “It was not easy,” she said. “But it was the best thing I ever did for myself and my body… I’m so happy with myself. I’ve never felt so beautiful.”

Ariana tells her followers, “It is a process. It takes time, but believe in yourself and do it for you.”

Ariana is one of the daughters of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and adopted father Kroy Biermann. Her mom is no stranger to clapping back when it comes to standing up for one of her children.

“Messing with my kids is gonna be a big one, you know? … Let’s use Brielle’s lips, right? So when Brielle wanted her lips done. It was something that she’s never really liked,” Kim, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018. “She’s always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That’s her decision, her choice. I took her to the best. She was very open because she said she didn’t want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn’t an option. So she shared that with the world. Then, they’re like, ‘You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,’ and Brielle’s like, ‘Well f—k, maybe I shouldn’t say anything.’ I said, ‘No, you just basically do you.’”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!