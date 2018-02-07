Brad Pitt was involved in a car accident on Monday, February 5, in Los Angeles. It became a three-car pileup after the actor crashed his Telsa into a small silver Nissan, which then hit a black Kia truck, according to Radar Online.

Pitt, 54, was spotted calmly exchanging insurance information with the other two drivers. The actor squatted on the street to take photographs of the damage on the car he rear-ended near his home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A.

The War Machine star was smiling while he spoke to the other two men while standing on the sidewalk. He was dressed casually in black sweatpants and a long-sleeved white T-shirt while sporting a pair of glasses and a blue hat.

A source told Us Weekly in January that the actor “lives a quiet life and spends a lot of time at his home” after splitting from wife Angelina Jolie in September 2016, The source added: “It’s his sanctuary and just being there is where he finds peace.”

The insider noted that the actor lives “just down the street” from his children’s mother and that he spends time with their six kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, or twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 — a few times a week. “It’s never Brad or Angie that does the handoff. It’s always the bodyguards and nannies,” the source added.

“Brad doesn’t go out much with the kids or leave the house,” the source also revealed at the time. “He prefers to keep things very private and safe.”

As previously reported, the couple, who married in 2014 after dating for 10 years, split after an alleged incident involving their son Maddox on a private plane. The FBI investigated allegations of child abuse against the actor but later cleared him. The two A-listers began speaking cordially again in March 2017 in order to coparent their children, a source told Us at the time.

“They are in a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children and how they plan to coparent,” an insider close to Jolie said. “It’s been a difficult time for Angelina, and both are now willing to move forward and begin the next chapters of their lives.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!