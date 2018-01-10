The operation is handled with the utmost discretion. A few times a week, Brad Pitt waits in his beloved Craftsman home in the Hollywood Hills as SUVs descend to deliver precious cargo: any or all of his six kids.

Though a Pitt insider notes the actor lives “just down the street” from his ex and the children’s mother, Angelina Jolie, “it’s never Brad or Angie that does the handoff. It’s always the bodyguards and nannies.” And as soon as papa Pitt takes over care of Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, or twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, he settles the brood in for some quality time. “Brad doesn’t go out much with the kids or leave the house,” the source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He prefers to keep things very private and safe.”

That’s his whole philosophy these days. Following his shocking split from Jolie, 42, in September 2016, the actor “lives a quiet life and spends a lot of time at his home,” says the source. “It’s his sanctuary and just being there is where he finds peace.” The Ad Astra star, 54, continuously creates more zen there, notes the source: “He has projects around the house and is always making things or changing things around.”

Pitt, who gave up drinking following his divorce, has also committed himself to therapy. “He goes to therapy every week and is mostly interested in learning and bettering himself as a man and father,” the source tells Us.

Though he and Jolie are still hammering out a custody agreement behind the scenes, Pitt sees his kids a few times a week. “But Brad would definitely like to spend more time with them than he does,” says the insider.

When he’s not on dad duty, Pitt has been enjoying reconnecting with old friends including Fight Club director David Fincher and his longtime makeup artist Jean Black. Says the source, “They’ve always been loyal to him and were there for him when the marriage ended.” He’s also having a great time getting back into two of his biggest hobbies: art and music. “He visits galleries and goes to a lot of concerts.”

For more on Pitt’s new life — including the dates his friends have set him up on — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

