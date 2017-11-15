With Thanksgiving approaching, Brad Pitt is counting his blessings. Fourteen months removed from his split with Angelina Jolie, he’s celebrating a year of sobriety (“I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again,” he told GQ Style in May) and “is focused on work and shooting a movie,” says a source.

The dad of Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne is also fixated on cementing his custody arrangement with Jolie, 42, says the source, who notes, “He’s still determined to have a fully resolved situation for the sake of the whole family.”

Not a high priority: finding romance. Contrary to reports, the Oscar winner is not dating Monaco royalty Charlotte Casiraghi, says the source. While an insider told Us this summer the actor, 53, “may have gone on a couple of dates, he’s focused on the kids.” Added the source: “Things are in a much better place.”

Jolie opened up to the New York Times in September about how their kids are coping with the split. “None of it’s easy. It’s very, very difficult, a very painful situation, and I just want my family healthy,” Jolie, 42, said. “They’re getting better.”

“They really help me so much. We’re really such a unit,” she said of her kids. “They’re the best friends I’ve ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more.”

As previously reported, the couple, who married in 2014 after dating for 10 years, split after an alleged incident involving their son Maddox on a private plane. The FBI investigated allegations of child abuse against Pitt, but later cleared him. Although their divorce was contentious, the two A-listers began speaking cordially again in March in order to focus on their children, a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They are in a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children and how they plan to coparent,” one insider close to Jolie told Us. “It’s been a difficult time for Angelina, and both are now willing to move forward and begin the next chapters of their lives.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!