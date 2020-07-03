Michelle Duggar Switches to ‘Grandma Mode’ While With 17 Grandchildren

With 19 kids, Michelle Duggar has many roles to play — including both mother and grandmother at the same time. She’s got a rhythm down though, the reality star shared exclusively to Us Weekly while promoting season 11 of Counting On with her daughter Jana Duggar.

“My kids joke and say, ‘You’re in grandma mode,’ and I am. I really am! But I’m also still raising mine and I’ve got a 10-year-old. That’s the youngest now, Josie,” Michelle, 53, said on Thursday, July 2. “It’s a joy because you get to enjoy the grandkids. I heard people tell me for years, ‘You’re going to love these grandkids,’ and it’s the best. It’s amazing because you get to enjoy the fun, but not all the responsibility of packing the diaper bag and remembering all the details that you need to do. It’s wonderful. It really is. It’s the best thing ever. I love, I love having these grandkids.”

The 19 and Counting alum added that she’s “so grateful” to have such a huge family that continues to grow — something that will be detailed in the new season.

“We’ve been enjoying new granddaughters, so we’ve had five and two more coming. So a string of little seven girls and that’ll make 19 grandchildren — with tons of nieces and nephews, it’s never a dull moment,” Michelle continued. Both Jinger Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar are expecting. “Some of them have had very difficult pregnancies and I think just the joy of that baby at the end is the big reward. … That precious little gift at the end is such a joy.”

The family is still growing — and will continue to, according to Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. The couple, who share Spurgeon, 4, Henry 3, and Ivey, 13 months, are in a “good season” with three kids but are still thinking about possibly adopting.

“We could wait until all of our kids are grown and gone and then adopt, but I also think it’s kind of cool to have an adopted child growing up with the other kids,” Seewald, 25 shared with Us exclusively on Wednesday, July 1. “We’re just in a stage of, like, meeting with people who have adopted and getting advice, hearing their stories and seeing what that might look like for us.”

The pair definitely want a big family — but not as big as the one she grew up in.

“We would love to have a house full, but it won’t be 19,” Jessa, 27, said. “Guess we’re kind of taking it one at a time, and we’re thankful for each one.”

For more from Michelle and Jana, watch our interview above.

Season 11 of Counting On premieres on TLC Tuesday, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi