Stars brought their style A-game to the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards on March 28, 2019 in Doha, Qatar wearing lots of bold styles. And we are so here for it.

Even though it was a night for the fashion industry, celebrities like Robin Wright and Hailee Steinfeld made an appearance. While the House of Cards star mixed comfort with style in a silver maxi dress, the 22-year-old Bumblebee actress rocked a more avant garde look in a round top with black slacks, which she paired with large cuff bracelets that matched her metal belt. She even topped off her daring look with a striking cat eye and slicked-back strands.

Lots of models also mingled in droves, including A-listers like Jourdan Dunn, Lindsay Ellingson and Alessandra Ambrosio. Although all three women wore completely different ensembles, they each stunned in their own way.

Dunn’s modest class came courtesy of her silky yellow A-line dress that buttoned up to the center and fell just above her ankle (allowing her to show off her gorgeous pink pumps). Ellingson went a more formal route, wearing a slimming structured gown in a blush pink that she accessorized with green statement earring and white pumps. As for Ambrosio, she dazzled in a white minidress filled with tons of detail from the metal waist to the textured skirt to the pleated ornament.

Fashion legends were also in attendance. Diane von Furstenberg looked chic in her floor-length silver dress she dressed up with an embellished jacket and oversized jewelry. While Naomi Campbell wowed in a floral gown donned with yellow ruffles.

From Victoria Beckham to Nicky Hilton Rothschild, see the ten best-dressed celebs at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards