The ‘70s are back … or at least they were, for one night only, as disco queen Diana Ross celebrated her 75th birthday at the glam Warwick Club in L.A. on Tuesday, March 26. Celebs turned out in force for the epic fete (which included Beyoncé leading the star-studded crowd in a #flawless rendition of “Happy Birthday”), and you better believe the A-listers brought their fashion A-game.

For starters, the woman of the hour arrived at the bash in a voluminous orange confection and matching makeup look that had “party” written all over it. Once inside, she treated her guests to an array of performances and outfit changes — each one more fab than the last. Based on social media posts from inside the venue, the “I’m Coming Out” singer rocked everything from a slinky sleeveless white beaded gown to a classic LBD that she accessorized with a pink feather bolero.

Speaking of feathers, Tracee Ellis Ross honored her mama’s style with a avian-inspired look of her own. The fearless fashionista paired a melon-colored Marc Jacobs feather coat with a matching Versace mini and bedazzled Christian Louboutin heels. She completed the more-is-more Saturday Night Fever-worthy ensemble with a jet black bowl cut, fierce cat eye and bold red lip that was all kinds of cool.

But that’s not all! Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also arrived in all their glittery glory, as did Gabrielle Union, Heidi Klum, Ashlee Simpson and more. Keep scrolling for a look at all the sparkly style!