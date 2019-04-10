After partnerships with J.Crew and Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle mecca Goop in 2018, inclusive apparel brand Universal Standard is back with their most high-fashion collaboration yet. The direct-to-consumer retailer has partnered with celeb-fave Rodarte on a four-piece ready-to-wear capsule of spring-ready wardrobe staples that is available in sizes 00 to 40.

“We believe size should be an irrelevant consideration for women when making fashion choices,” Universal Standard co-founder and CEO Polina Veksler said in a statement. “Through this collaboration we are taking a step toward giving more women access to designer clothing and we are thrilled to be further expanding our mission by collaborating with a high-fashion brand.”

Founded in 2015 by Veksler and chief creative officer Alexandra Waldman, Universal Standard sought to democratize the fashion industry by creating clothing (think: denim, workwear, activewear, eveningwear) that allows women of all sizes to shop the same way.

In teaming with Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte (i.e. the sisters behind the dreamy red carpet creations favored by Mandy Moore, Dakota and Elle Fanning, Cate Blanchett and more) the brand is bringing a bit of luxe whimsy to its customers — at a price point that doesn’t break the bank.

Priced between $150 and $240, the Rodarte x Universal Standard collection features a dress, blouse, skirt and jumpsuit that are each available in a pretty (and practical!) color palette of black, blush, ivory and cherry red.

“I’ve always admired Kate and Laura’s unique eye and talent for creating ethereal and beautiful pieces,” Waldman said in a press release. “Rodarte’s design aesthetic is truly outstanding, and we’re thrilled to join forces for this incredible collaboration and offer elevated pieces that we can all experience and share.”

While the feminine silhouettes feature ruffles and ruching that are in keeping with the Rodarte runway aesthetic, the pieces remain wearable and easy to mix and match — which was very much the goal.

“We have been fans of Universal Standard from the beginning,” Laura Mulleavy said. “It’s been a dream to bring our designs to life and to collaborate with the team on this capsule. We are so excited to see how the pieces will be styled and experienced by all the amazing women that wear them.”

The four-piece Rodarte x Universal Standard collection is now available at UniversalStandard.com and at the brand’s NYC Soho boutique.

